What’s more, Republicans have always been, for better and for worse, the truly radical party in this country, from the abolitionists and Lincoln’s “Free Soil, Free Labor, Free Men” platform, to Progressivism and Teddy Roosevelt’s “New Nationalism,” to the right-wing conservatism of Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan, to the Ayn Rand utopianism of Paul Ryan. By contrast, machines made Democrats—again, for better and for worse—the party of compromise and inclusion.

By the late nineteenth century, the clients had taken over the company. The leaders of Tammany were now largely the sons of Irish Catholic immigrants, though as the historian Arthur Mann wrote in 1962, machines were also “headed by Germans in Saint Louis, Yankees and Scandinavians in Minneapolis, Jews in San Francisco—or in our own day by Poles in Buffalo and Italians in Rhode Island.” Sometimes, when the Irish had too much of an advantage in numbers, as in James Michael Curley’s Boston, they rode roughshod over later immigrants, turning the city’s politics into a poisonous grudge match between Micks and Yanks—or what the Irish liked to sneeringly call “the codfish aristocracy.” But in more diverse cities, such as New York, ward bosses learned to welcome others from all over Europe, and to bring them up in the organization. “Big Tim” Sullivan, the longtime sachem of New York’s Bowery, would brag about “my smart Jew-boys.” George Washington Plunkitt, the remarkable West Side boss with “three winters” of grammar school, whose reflections on the machine, Plunkitt of Tammany Hall: A Series of Very Plain Talks on Very Practical Politics, would become a staple of college poli-sci classes, described one Johnnie Ahearn, whose “constituents are about half Irishmen and half Jews. He is as popular with one race as with the other. He eats corned beef and kosher meat with equal nonchalance, and it’s all the same to him whether he takes off his hat in the church or pulls it down over his ears in the synagogue.”

You might not have been interested in the machine, but the machine was interested in you—how it could serve you, win your vote, win your participation. It provided immigrants with jobs, clothing, and the proverbial turkey for Christmas; got them their citizenship papers; bailed them out of jail; advanced them money for a wedding or a new child; sent them a doctor when they were sick; buried them respectably. Providing these services—and finding out in the first place what their constituents needed—required copious man power, with still more hands required to canvass the vote, stand on street corners and bloviate, and physically haul the faithful to the polls to vote “early and often”—not to mention strong-arm opponents, intimidate vote counters, and, if necessary, steal away entire ballot boxes and dump them in the river.