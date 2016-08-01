Nothing stirred in the drawing-room or in the dining-room or on the staircase. Only through the rusty hinges and swollen sea-moistened woodwork certain airs, detached from the body of the wind (the house was ramshackle after all) crept round corners and ventured indoors.

POND, by Claire-Louise Bennett Riverhead, pp. 208, $26

But unlike Woolf’s closed up summer house, Pond’s house is not empty. The rented cottage is seemingly occupied by the same narrator, a nameless woman, a recluse who finds herself most at ease in the mundanity of her days. She has set herself as apart as much as she can from the busy, commercial world. She composts, she gardens, she ruminates on how to fix the broken nobs on her hob and obsesses about how to properly sweep leaves. These are the minutiae the narrator shares, it’s the mud she wades through, and her path is murky and unclear; answers to who she is, where she is, why she is there, and how she manages to get by are not proffered to the reader. Muddiness is not typically a positive description for a narrative, but this mud is sparkling, full of mica and minerals that glitter with color when the sun’s rays hit. It’s through this glistening mud that Bennett’s readers get to mudlark, mucking about in prose that is alternatively deliberate and crisp, surrealistic and unknowable, to find real gems of observation and language.

Though the title and some of the narrator’s observations deliberately reach back to that other famous literary pond, Bennett’s Pond is an altogether different body of water from Henry David Thoreau’s Walden. Pond is not about a prickish man throwing out the creature comforts of society for a brief and beautiful proto-hippy experiment—as the New Yorker’s Kathryn Schulz hilariously detailed last year in her ponderance on Thoreau, bitingly titled, “Pond Scum”—nor is it about the same privileged man who lived in a shack but likely didn’t have to do his laundry, as Rebecca Solnit elucidated in her Pushcart Prize-winning Orion essay, “Mysteries of Thoreau, Unresolved.” Oh no, this is a pond as it relates to the overlooked, under-described, and often dismissed life of a woman as herself, alone in a domestic realm but rarely lonely.

Unlike Ruthie, the narrator of Marilynne Robinson’s masterpiece of domesticity, Housekeeping, who has to find her way to her selfhood after a life of adapting to others, Pond’s protagonist springs into the narrative fully formed. The narrator even remembers herself as a child on “on the cusp of female individuation”—in the opening vignette, she remembers sneaking into a neighbor’s yard as a child to fall asleep. She’s doesn’t seek permission or approval from anyone or any place to experience or find her place in the world—this alone is deeply satisfying and refreshing in a novel about a woman at home. It is equally satisfying that Bennett stomps all over writing-dude-in-nature territory without having to set a foot off her main character’s property line.

Also different in Pond’s ecosystem is that the protagonist’s natural world includes the world of household chores—the kitchen is her microcosm. In “Morning, Noon, and Night,” she places a bowl next to the sink and begins to collect compost,