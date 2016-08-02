In To Tell a Free Story: The First Century of Afro-American Autobiography, William L. Andrews attributes the predictability of slave narratives to their white readership. Unlike white autobiographers, black authors could not expect that readers would approach their works on good faith—they anticipated a skeptical, if not hostile, audience. To make their stories seem authentic, ex-slave narrators came to rely on certain established patterns. “This was perhaps the greatest challenge to the imagination of the Afro-American autobiographer,” Andrews writes. “The reception of his narrative as truth depended on the degree to which his artfulness could hide his art.” The slave narrative thus became trapped in an endless loop. To seem truthful, a story needed to sound familiar. But over time, the stories became so familiar, readers doubted their truth.

If the purpose of autobiography is to uniquely render a unique life, then slave narratives often feel formulaic, the narrators indistinct.

In her 1987 essay “The Site of Memory,” Toni Morrison bemoans the inability of slave narratives to earn “the fair appraisal of literary critics,” particularly considering the societal confines the authors faced. She focuses on the distance that crept into nineteenth-century slave narratives, especially during moments of violence: “Popular taste discouraged the writers from dwelling too long or too carefully on the more sordid details of their experience.” Instead, writers “pull the narrative up short with a phrase such as ‘But let us drop a veil over these proceedings too terrible to relate.’” The job of the contemporary writer, Morrison argues, is to “rip that veil.” If slave narrators were forced to obscure moments of extreme violence to make their narratives more palatable to a white audience, then contemporary authors must force their own readers to look.

Morrison certainly accomplished that goal with Beloved, her Pulitzer Prize–winning 1987 novel. She’d found an old newspaper clipping about Margaret Garner, an escaped slave who had killed her own daughter rather than allow her to be returned to slavery. When Sethe, Morrison’s fictionalized version of Garner, decides to take her children’s lives, the slave-catchers—and the reader—stumble upon the violent scene, where “two boys bled in the sawdust and dirt at the feet of a nigger woman holding a blood-soaked child to her chest with one hand and an infant by the heels in the other.” Sethe holds her dead child’s face “so her head wouldn’t fall off.” After killing one daughter, Sethe tries to nurse the other, “aiming a bloody nipple into the baby’s mouth.” The scene is painful to read, beyond its gory details. The reader accesses the slaughter through the eyes of the slave-catchers who, despite serving as the impetus, are horrified and baffled. They find Sethe’s actions inscrutable, and their lack of empathy feels like an additional act of violence. But while the slave—catchers fail to understand Sethe, they still witness the bloodshed. In Beloved, nobody is allowed to look away.

If the problem of a nineteenth-century white audience was doubt, then the problem today seems to be acceptance. If we already understand that slavery was terrible, why must we keep experiencing stories about slavery’s horrors? Beloved is frequently challenged by parents who deem the novel too graphic for children to read in schools; the novel currently ranks 26th on the American Library Association’s list of top 100 books most frequently banned over the previous decade.