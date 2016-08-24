Welcome to Planet Havana

A PLANET FOR RENT by Yoss Restless Books, 277 pp., $15.99

As the novel builds to its intensely satisfying conclusion, though, it becomes less and less clear that Rojas really trusts or values humanity, which he sees as unalterably capable of fear and doubt, selfishness and betrayal. Over the course of the narrative, it becomes clear that Rojas is looking back at his readers from the perspective of a hypothetical future in which human fallibility has been overcome—and the Federation is finally on solid ground. This is utopia, for Rojas: A perfect place would inevitably be ruined if human beings lived there. His poise is professorial, but his moral ambition is so great as to be almost alien. At the same time, it’s profoundly touching. Who but a human would entertain such a dream?

To say that Cuban history did not go in the direction of Rojas’s vision would be a cruel understatement. When the Soviet Union finally collapsed, it nearly took Cuba with it. Deprived of its sugar subsidies, the island’s GDP plunged by 14.9 percent in 1993. To save his nation, or at least his government, Castro inaugurated the catastrophic Special Period in Peacetime, in which food, oil, electricity, and even clothing were rationed, and urban workers were sent into the countryside to grow crops. To bring in much-needed hard currency, Castro opened the island to foreign tourism; the Spanish, French, and Canadians rushed in to buy hotels and organize package vacations. Cuba’s splendid otherworldly isolation was at an end. Its new landscape featured well-stocked “dollar shops” (and bare shelves everywhere else), schools without books, hospitals without medicine, and hotels besieged by prostitutes. Cubans were allowed into their nation’s hotel rooms only when accompanied by foreign visitors.

This lopsided poverty gave rise to its own kind of science fiction, exemplified by the writing of Yoss. Like Rojas, Yoss trained as a biologist; unlike Rojas, he has managed to support himself as a writer—although he also teaches writing workshops and sings in a heavy-metal band. He looks like a heavy-metal singer, with long hair, big arms, a bandanna, and a black leather vest. (In contrast, Rojas—frail, saintly, and bearded—might have been played, in a more just universe, by an aging Robin Williams.) Where Rojas was an ascetic, Yoss is a cynical delinquent, a scofflaw, and a punk. A Planet for Rent, which collects short stories he wrote in the 1980s and ’90s, is about gladiators and criminals, crooked cops and athletes and self-taught scientists, all of whom are trying to make a quick buck from the alien tourists who sustain Earth’s economy: armored Colossaurs, sexy Cetians, and insectoid “grodos,” who treat their human consorts wonderfully, up to the point where they implant them with eggs that will explode, Alien-like, out of the consorts’ abdomens. The humans dream of leaving Earth on the wings of their talent, if they have any, or in a jury-rigged spacecraft. As one of the narrators says: “Exodus. Escape. Today that is every human’s obsession. Running away, forever if at all possible, from the parched, subjugated, defeated, sterile, sick Earth.”