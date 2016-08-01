Donald Trump is already claiming the election will be rigged against him.

Voter fraud allegations usually come after elections, because the whole point is to delegitimize an opponent’s victory. But it looks like Trump is getting a head-start. On Monday, he retweeted James Woods, the conservative actor best known for not being addicted to cocaine:

"@RealJamesWoods: Without absolutely OWNING the liberal media, HillaryClinton wouldn't stand a chance. #VoterFraud and #MSM her only hope." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2016

And then, at a rally where Trump devoted a great deal of time to trashing a fire marshall for only allowing 1,000 attendees, Trump said this about his fears about the election: