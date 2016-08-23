Where No Miner Has Gone Before

From there, space prospectors plan to move on to asteroids with high iron content and others that contain rare metals—the raw materials that will allow us to set up not just gas stations, but entire communities in space.

“In the same way we moved into the frontiers of this planet and lived off of the land, fished and hunted, and built log cabins and all kinds of things using local resources, that is really what we are looking to repeat in space,” says Chris Lewicki, the CEO of Planetary Resources. The company, which last year launched a test craft from the International Space Station, believes it could be excavating asteroids before the decade is out. Its competitor, Deep Space Industries, has a similarly grand vision of the future. “In 30 years’ time, the vision is to be building cities in space,” says CEO Daniel Faber.

Illustration by Adrian Forrow

Governments are also rushing to get in on the interstellar action. In June, the tiny European nation of Luxembourg pledged to invest $227 million to help develop the new industry. “We intend to become the European center for asteroid mining,” says Étienne Schneider, the country’s deputy prime minister. If that seems laughable, consider this: Luxembourg is one of the world’s largest satellite manufacturers. The Société Européenne des Satellites, now SES, based in the village of Betzdorf, generates billions of dollars in revenue each year. In the hopes that asteroid mining could yield similar profits, Luxembourg is partnering with both Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries, and is working to attract additional partners as well.