The Forgotten Millennials

Her answer, while accurate, was unintentionally revealing. When Clinton talks about millennials, she tends to use the word interchangeably with “college students.” But millennials with university degrees don’t represent their entire generation—just those with the greatest economic and educational advantages. A full 40 percent of young people never made it past high school, according to a recent analysis by CIRCLE, a research center that specializes in youth issues. Even when it comes to young voters, it would seem, Clinton instinctively speaks to the elites.

Politicians tend to ignore working-class millennials for a simple reason: They don’t show up on Election Day. Just 29 percent of blue-collar youth turned out to vote in 2012—about half the rate of those who’d attended college. But in market terms, that political disengagement represents an opportunity for Clinton: CIRCLE estimates there are more than 17 million eligible voters under 35 still waiting to be mobilized—the last big segment of American voters that is genuinely up for grabs.

At the moment, however, Clinton’s biggest weakness is her standing among less-educated voters. According to a recent poll, Donald Trump enjoys a 40-point lead among white voters of all ages without a four-year college degree. Clinton’s best chance to cut into Trump’s huge advantage is to court the younger, less-conservative slice of that working-class vote. But during the primaries, she struggled to attract young voters of all stripes, yielding 70 percent of the youth vote to Bernie Sanders.