The Forgotten Millennials

At a Democratic primary debate in January, a 23-year-old voter named Connor Franta posed a question to the candidates via YouTube. “Getting my generation’s vote should be a priority for any presidential candidate,” he said. “How are all of you planning on engaging us further in this election?”

Hillary Clinton went in for what should have been an easy layup. “Look,” she began, “this election is mostly about the future. And therefore it is of greatest urgency for young people.” But then, instead of talking about all “young people”—the 75 million Americans aged 18 to 35—she narrowed her focus. “I’ve laid out my ideas about what we can do to make college affordable,” she said, “how we can help people pay off their student debts and save thousands of dollars.”

Her answer, while accurate, was unintentionally revealing. When Clinton talks about millennials, she tends to use the word interchangeably with “college students.” But millennials with university degrees don’t represent their entire generation—just those with the greatest economic and educational advantages. A full 40 percent of young people never made it past high school, according to a recent analysis by CIRCLE, a research center that specializes in youth issues. Even when it comes to young voters, it would seem, Clinton instinctively speaks to the elites.

Politicians tend to ignore working-class millennials for a simple reason: They don’t show up on Election Day. Just 29 percent of blue-collar youth turned out to vote in 2012—about half the rate of those who’d attended college. But in market terms, that political disengagement represents an opportunity for Clinton: CIRCLE estimates there are more than 17 million eligible voters under 35 still waiting to be mobilized—the last big segment of American voters that is genuinely up for grabs.