The Crazy College of Qatar

Over the past decade, American universities have gone on a worldwide building spree, opening branch campuses everywhere from Accra (Webster University) to Dubai (Rochester Institute of Technology) to Seoul (George Mason University). New York University has been the most aggressive, establishing degree—granting outposts in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai as part of its strategy to become the first “global network university.” Such empire building has drawn protests from faculty and students, who object to diverted resources at home and unfair labor practices abroad.

But private universities aren’t the only ones trying to set up classrooms overseas. Dozens of community colleges, from Orange County to Orlando, are quietly pursuing international deals of their own, hoping to generate millions of dollars in revenue from foreign governments. The reason for the global gold rush is simple: Many state legislatures have slashed funding for two-year schools, forcing community colleges to search far and wide for new sources of cash.

According to the American Association of Community Colleges, the portion of all junior college revenues provided by the states has plunged by 16 percent since 2008. Students have been forced to make up most of the difference, through higher tuition. “There’s been a divestment in higher education, and in particular community colleges,” says Martha Parham, the AACC’s senior vice president of public relations. “We can barely afford to do our core classes, so colleges need to find other sources of revenue.”

But educators hoping to strike it rich abroad would do well to heed the lesson of Houston Community College. In 2010, HCC signed a five-year, $45 million deal with Qatar to set up the Gulf monarchy’s first American-style junior college, the Community College of Qatar. Under the agreement, HCC sent dozens of professors and administrators to Doha to teach English-language courses to CCQ’s students, who could then transfer to a four-year college in Qatar or abroad. For its part, HCC looked forward to a financial windfall: With Qatar footing all the bills, plus a 10 percent management fee, it stood to make $4.5 million in profit.

