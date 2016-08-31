The Crazy College of Qatar

According to the American Association of Community Colleges, the portion of all junior college revenues provided by the states has plunged by 16 percent since 2008. Students have been forced to make up most of the difference, through higher tuition. “There’s been a divestment in higher education, and in particular community colleges,” says Martha Parham, the AACC’s senior vice president of public relations. “We can barely afford to do our core classes, so colleges need to find other sources of revenue.”

But educators hoping to strike it rich abroad would do well to heed the lesson of Houston Community College. In 2010, HCC signed a five-year, $45 million deal with Qatar to set up the Gulf monarchy’s first American-style junior college, the Community College of Qatar. Under the agreement, HCC sent dozens of professors and administrators to Doha to teach English-language courses to CCQ’s students, who could then transfer to a four-year college in Qatar or abroad. For its part, HCC looked forward to a financial windfall: With Qatar footing all the bills, plus a 10 percent management fee, it stood to make $4.5 million in profit.



From the beginning, though, the partnership was plagued by misunderstandings and missteps. Houston faculty arriving in Doha discovered they were not allowed to leave the country without obtaining approval from the Qatari government. HCC’s contract called for co-educational classes, but at the last minute Qatar insisted on separating male and female students. Qatari students attracted by the promise of American academic credits soon found that HCC had failed to obtain the necessary accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Some textbooks weren’t available in time for the start of classes. And there were disputes over whether ultimate authority rested with administrators in Houston, or with Judith Hansen, the dean hand-picked by Qatar’s Supreme Education Council to lead the college. In 2011, Hansen left after a no-confidence vote from HCC faculty. “She was a disaster,” says John Moretta, an HCC faculty member. As such blunders mounted, CCQ became known in its home country as the Crazy College of Qatar.