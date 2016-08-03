China Miéville’s Surrealist World War II

The Last Days of New Paris is a short book at under 200 pages. Whereas the conventions of literary fiction might have compelled Miéville to make the story about the Thibaut’s personal growth, in speculative fiction characters are often asked to take extraordinary action in order to keep their messed-up world the same. The Resistance isn’t the only group trying to harness the manifs; Nazi attempts to summon futurist artwork to its intended fascist ends have failed, but the devil church is working on something. Fighting off Nazi table-wolves (literal tables crossed with wolves), Thibaut runs into Sam, who is a reporter, or an American spy, or something else entirely. Regardless, she doesn’t like Nazis and seems to have some idea of what’s really going on, so she and Thibaut team up (along with an unwieldy Nazi-killing surrealist manif) to keep Hitler from shifting the balance of power once and for all.

Miéville is at his best when he’s imagining things like the politics behind the rise of the diabolical Nazi church. The book hums when he’s managing a handful of huge variables at the same time. Speculation piles upon speculation until a Nazi demon is battling a communist art monster. But if you can’t juggle religion, politics, war, history, and art, then you might as well write contemporary realist novels. Among all Miéville’s themes, its political sophistication that undergirds his whole project.

Where a lesser author might imagine Thibaut as an embittered loner, who follows only his needs and his conscience, Miéville navigates his protagonist’s complicated affiliations deftly. Thibaut is an outcast even within the anti-Nazi forces, but it’s because he’s committed to something bigger than himself (surrealist magic and Trotskyism) not because he’s constitutionally rebellious. Miéville doesn’t make the political elements laborious. Instead the ideologies and warring affiliations are the basis for the author’s worldmaking. The city’s religious, aesthetic, and political lines of conflict are his setting, but they also develop like characters, probably more than the actual characters do. Even Hell has policy positions and red lines. In New Paris, beliefs are about more than having opinions or justifying behavior. Beliefs are made flesh, in the persons of Thibaut and Sam, and in the manifs.

“What if there were a force in the world that could see, compare, and validate our true abilities, potentials, and characters?” is a common speculation in speculative fiction. Doesn’t it seem wrong that something as enduring as our self should be defined according to other people’s judgements about our ephemeral choices and actions? Better to ask the Hogwarts Sorting Hat or a Scientology E-meter. The desire to be known or measured in an objective way can explain parts of a lot of different real-world speculative fiction behaviors, from personality quizzes to horoscopes to DNA ancestry tests. But for a left-wing author like Miéville, it makes for uneasy synthesis. Is the surrealist magic who Thibault is or what he does?