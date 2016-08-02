Why is Donald Trump saying that his most successful book is out of print when it isn’t?

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email telling recipients that Trump’s masterwork—his memoir The Art of the Deal—is out of print and the only way to acquire the book is to donate $184 to the Trump campaign. Trump’s website features a similar call to action:

There’s only one problem: The Art of the Deal is not out of print. In fact, Ballantine Books, its publisher, reprinted it last fall. (For a publisher labeling a book out of print is a big deal—even if no copies are currently available, if a publisher has plans to reprint the book sometime in the future, it is not considered to be “out of print.”) When asked if the book was still in print, a Random House spokesperson confirmed that its edition was still very much in print. You can snag a copy on Amazon for $10.19—though, unlike the ones Trump is hawking, that copy won’t be signed. In any case, Trump claiming that his most successful book—his only successful book, really—is out of print is still very strange.