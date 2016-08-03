Cynthia Ozick’s Critical Mass

CRITICS, MONSTERS, FANATICS, AND OTHER LITERARY ESSAYS, by Cynthia Ozick Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, pp. 224, $25

Informed by her exquisite temperament—Oscar Wilde believed that temperament was the key to any strong critic—Ozick’s essays steadfastly ask the crucial questions, not only How did a writer or book or idea come to be? but What is the literary mind? What is literature? She responds to literature in the only way that really matters: With a surging reciprocity, a consummate force and flooding of her selfhood. She advocates for no theory, no obfuscating unliterary agenda, and she has no time for those who do, the academics “destined to vanish like the fog they evoke.” Literature is pleasure—it is beauty and revelation and wisdom, or it is not literature. Criticism matters because “envisioning society whole by way of contemplation of its parts, the delicate along with the tumultuous, the weighty together with the trifling, is how a culture can learn to imagine its own face.”

At the start of Critics, Monsters, Fanatics, Ozick is clear: “Without the critics, incoherence.” Here she applies the full, uncovering pressures of her perception to Trilling and Saul Bellow, Bernard Malamud and W. H. Auden, Kafka and Harold Bloom, William Gass and Martin Amis. Here, too, is an education in writers who might have slipped by without your notice: German theologian Leo Baeck, Czech novelist H. G. Adler, and the American Hebraists of the 1930s, “a Hebrew-intoxicated band of ascetics,” poets, and translators, one of whom, Abraham Regelson, was Ozick’s uncle. This ravening versatility has always been one of her most valuable traits: from poetry to fiction to theology, from secular culture to sacral creed, the pedestrian to the prophetic, from the usual American maestros (Henry James, Truman Capote) to those under-read oracles from other worlds (Bruno Schulz, Gertrud Kolmar).

A sorceress of silken prose, wholly incapable of platitude, of cliché, of even the stray dead phrase, Ozick can make anything happen with a sentence, proving that the valence of sensibility must manifest in style. If we have no reason to remember a writer’s language then we have no reason to read her. With Ozick, you’ll want to remember much: George Eliot was a “flouter of the received moral will,” Hannah Arendt was “so proudly sealed in intellect that nothing could penetrate the armor of her synthesis,” H. G. Adler was “a man condemned for the rest of his days to carry, and care for, and inconsolably preserve his own umbilical cord.” On Malamud’s linguistic program: “smelting a new poetics that infused the inflections of one tongue into the music of another.” On his sensibility: “its wounded openness to large feeling.” On Bellow’s language: “Its energetic capaciousness captures and capsizes American English with an amplitude and verve not heard since Whitman.” On Augie March: “an extravagant release into the impetuous comedic buoyancy of a manifold America.” Name another English-language critic who composes with such transformative torque.

With the online annexing not just of our culture, but of our very existence, the barb “everyone’s a critic” is now almost literally true. As the tyros flag-wave and flail, it becomes much more difficult to soften the dissonance in order to hear the sweet notes of good taste. Ozick goes taut against the degradation of standards, the dearth of deep knowing. She remains unshakable in insisting not only that good taste exists but that it is worth a staunch defending against what F. R. Leavis once dubbed “the common petty reactions of the literary world,” except what Ozick means is really a sub-literary world, the botchery and puerile uniformity that so often passes for criticism. All across the net, she writes, “reviews are mostly random and trivial and shrunk to fit the hither-and-yon notice of cafeteria-style readers.” Amazon’s forum for reviews—those “tsunamis of incapacity” by “unlettered exhibitionists”—represents “a new low in public responsibility.” With Ozick you can count on the elemental satisfaction of being in the hands of a critic who knows exactly what she thinks of something and refuses to balk or hedge, pander or equivocate. Critical judgment, she knows, whether of literature or culture, “ought not to be tentative, or it is flat and useless.”