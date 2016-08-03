Mike Pence’s job sucks.

On Tuesday, Trump created a firestorm by refusing to endorse Paul Ryan in his reelection bid. Trump’s obstinate refusal to be a good soldier for the party is in keeping with his entire campaign. But it also has put his running mate, the very establishment-y Mike Pence, in a difficult position. After all, two weeks ago, Ryan had introduced him glowingly at the Republican Convention.

Pence has become a kind of establishment ambassador for the Trump campaign, or perhaps more accurately, a kind of Tyrion Lannister (without all the fun stuff) to Trump’s immature Joffrey Baratheon. He responded to Trump’s snub of Ryan by trying to circle a square, endorsing the man his running mate had publicly thrown under the bus. Here’s what he told Fox News over the phone on Wednesday: