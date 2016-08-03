Anti-Trump conservatives want Hillary Clinton to negotiate the terms of their surrender.

1. Abandoning Trump is its own reward. Have you seen that guy? He’s crazy. Helping to defeat him is its own reward, when the alternative is being leashed to his candidacy for life.

2. The terms are asymmetric. Clinton should make lasting policy concessions for a one-time alliance of necessity? This is playing Clinton for a sucker. The very next time Republicans nominate a non-madman for the presidency, nearly all of these anti-Trump conservatives will flock back to their party, but the setbacks to, say, Medicare will be fixed in law. The conservative justice on the Supreme Court will be there for life. The terms Clinton is offering are more symmetrical: you make peace with freezing your priorities for four years, and in return we’ll distinguish between you and the Trump loyalists in our rhetoric.

3. This would be the greatest moral hazard created by man since Fox News paid Roger Ailes tens of millions of dollars for being a serial sexual harasser. It creates awful incentives to tell Republicans they can cater to the worst elements of their party for as long as its useful, because when things spin out of control, Democrats will enact their policies for them.