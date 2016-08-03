The closure of Trump Taj Mahal casino is a giant metaphor for Trump’s America.

The Atlantic City venue will close after Labor Day, due to a 35-day strike by workers protesting cuts in their health insurance and pension benefits brought about by bankruptcy proceedings. Some 3,000 people will lose their jobs, which will come on top of the 8,000 jobs that have been lost since the 2014 closure of four other casinos in Atlantic City. None of this will affect Trump, who is proud of the fact that he skipped town well before the city’s casino-based economy ran aground. “I left Atlantic City before it totally cratered,” he crowed during the GOP debates. The Trump Taj Mahal, now owned by billionaire gadfly Carl Icahn, is the last casino in the city to bear Trump’s name, which was once ubiquitous.