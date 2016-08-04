Don’t Hate Twitter Because of Trump

Twitter has become such a prominent medium for public discussion that a presidential candidate’s use of the social network is now thought to be a window into his temperament. In her speech to the Democratic National Convention last week, Hillary Clinton said of Donald Trump, “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.” With this sentence, in a speech of this magnitude, Clinton presented Twitter as something like her opponent himself: impossible to ignore, but unserious.

Clinton wasn’t alone in associating Twitter use with frivolity. Three days earlier, Michelle Obama made the same point in her speech to the convention. As she put it, a president needs the circumspection to recognize that national issues “cannot be boiled down to 140 characters.”

If you spend enough time arguing with people on Twitter, you’ll eventually encounter a similar claim. It’s a convenient conversation-stopper when you’re losing an argument. On Twitter, the last refuge of scoundrels is to say that a debate is too complex for just 140 characters and then bow out or block your interlocutor.

But Trump himself proves every day that you can make complex statements on Twitter. Even if most of his arguments on the medium are ad hominem—and thus commit a logical fallacy— they often carefully layer classic rhetorical moves. When he’s not retweeting neo-Nazis, his best tweets “manage to hit upon all three of Aristotle’s modes of persuasion: logos (the appeal to logic), ethos (the appeal to credibility), and pathos (the appeal to emotion),” as Amanda Hess has written. Trump is even able to add meta-commentary (“Sad!”) to his arguments and stay under the character limit. Trump is indeed unfit for the presidency, but his use of Twitter is not the reason why.