Don’t Hate Twitter Because of Trump

Only bits and pieces of writing by the first Greek philosophers, now known as the pre-Socratics, have survived the past 2,500 years, but they are nevertheless complex enough to warrant thorough study by scholars. Two immortal fragments of the pre-Socratic Heraclitus—“You cannot step into the same river twice” and “The way up and the way down are one and the same”—could fit into a single tweet. His saying, “Character is destiny,” sums up a message the Democratic National Convention spent four days delivering.

In ancient Christian thought, too, ideas expressed in a few dozen Greek, Latin, or Aramaic characters have animated an entire system of thought and culture. Each of the eight Beatitudes from Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount—beginning with “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven”—comes in well under Twitter’s character limit. The best-known line in St. Augustine’s writings, and perhaps in all of Christian literature, is only 90 characters in English (and 70 in the original Latin): “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you.” Sayings like these are simple to communicate, but for Christians they stand as the greatest challenges of faith and ethics.

At the heart of modern Western philosophy is a 15-character argument. Composed in 1641, René Descartes’s “Cogito ergo sum”—“I think, therefore I am”—was the fruit of his attempt at finding a truth that was beyond doubt and thus could be the foundation of a fully rational mode of thought. Three centuries later, Ludwig Wittgenstein similarly tried to get down to first principles in his Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus. His starting point was the proposition that “The world is all that is the case.” Wittgenstein ends on an almost mystical note: “Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must be silent.”