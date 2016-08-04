Trump’s “Rigged Election” Argument Comes Straight From the GOP Playbook

Every modern presidential runner-up has conceded defeat to the winner. One election winner, Al Gore, even famously conceded defeat to the runner-up. The concession speech isn’t just a custom or ritual of civility, but a critical signal to millions of voters that, though their candidate lost, the winner is the legitimate incoming leader of the country.

As a failsafe, it isn’t perfect. After every legitimate election in America, you can find a small bloc of voters from the losing party that refuses to accept the results. And every president must contend with a similarly small subset of the population that views the presidency as illegitimate—or even a terminal threat to the republic.

This is probably inevitable, even if losing parties typically do their best to tamp down their supporters’ conspiracy theories and bad feelings. But nearly 100 days before this election, Donald Trump is already doing the opposite.

Unlike every candidate who came before him, Trump is actively trying to maximize the number of voters who will reject the results of the election. As in so many of the controversies he’s stirred (his call for a ban on Muslim travel into the U.S., his repeated insistence that illegal immigrants are driving a spike in violent crime), he has taken the subtext of Republican rhetoric and made it explicit. But in this case, perhaps more than in others, what he’s doing threatens to undermine public faith in democratic processes on a mass scale, with unpredictable and potentially destabilizing consequences.