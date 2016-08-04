Trump’s “Rigged Election” Argument Comes Straight From the GOP Playbook

Republicans have laid a seedbed for sprouting doubts about the legitimacy of our elections, and Trump is now covering it with his own distinctive fertilizer.

For years now, too, Republicans have comically exaggerated the extent of election fraud, and voter-impersonation fraud in particular, to advance Voter ID and other state laws aimed at suppressing turnout. Lower turnout helps Republicans win elections, and the central criticism of these laws is that they systemically disenfranchise minority voters. But the strategy has another malign effect, which Trump is now amplifying: By lying about the scope of election fraud, Republicans have eroded their supporters’ faith in the integrity of the vote. They’ve laid a seedbed for sprouting doubts about the legitimacy of our elections, and Trump is now covering it with his own distinctive fertilizer.



The right has long attacked the legitimacy of liberal rule in other, subtler ways, too. It’s an article of faith among influential members of the conservative legal establishment that the liberal vision of a strong federal government—one that regulates industry and redistributes income—is fundamentally at odds with the Constitution. In the face of Trump’s utter indifference to constitutional limits on state power, many of these conservatives have nonetheless coopted the mantles of “rule of law” and “law and order,” the latter of which was an official theme of the Republican convention two weeks ago. The purpose here is to equate Republican rule with legitimacy, and Democratic rule with lawlessness and plunder.



For all his supposed deviations from GOP orthodoxy, Trump has unquestionably absorbed the language and conceits underpinning conservative opposition strategy—if not the finer points of it. Trump quite naturally feels entitled to appropriate that strategy in service of making excuses for his own likely defeat.

