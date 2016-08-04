Brazil’s Long History of Faking Progress

Public service and infrastructure spending that was supposed to accompany the militarized “pacification” of Rio’s favelas has, in many cases, yet to materialize. As a result, the gangs have started returning to that vacuum with a vengeance. (Not that the cops are necessarily better. Human Rights Watch has recorded 8,000 police killings in Rio de Janeiro state over the past decade, including 322 thus far this year. Three-quarters of those killed were black.) Almost half of Providência’s allotted budget under Paes’s favela integration initiative went to building a cable car. Residents would have prefered basic sanitation, but this way, tourists too timid for a paid, street-level favela tour can take in the scenery from a comfortable distance.

By now, you’ve probably come across at least one report forecasting impending catastrophe at the Summer Games. And Rio does appear to be in worse shape than many host cities have been at this stage. But the smart money is still on Rio 2016 turning out a success, as far as these things go.

Some 85,000 security forces will be patrolling the city over the next two weeks, twice as many as in London 2012, and Rio’s gangs aren’t interested in causing trouble when the heat is on. (Photos of Olympic-branded cocaine packets recently circulated on social media, asking respectful users to enjoy their product far away from children.) Largely dormant during the colder winter months, the dreaded Zika virus is largely a problem for Rio’s poor to deal with. And while the state’s finances are a mess—the governor declared a state of emergency just to pay public employees—there’s always been money for the Olympics.