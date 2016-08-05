Little Tim Kaine Is the Big Donors’ Best Friend

Today, Democratic vice-presidential pick Tim Kaine is in Michigan. Earlier in the week he appeared in Florida and his home state of Virginia. Tomorrow he’ll show up in Massachusetts. Next week he has seven more events in Texas, Louisiana, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.



While Virginia and Michigan and Florida all make electoral sense, it may seem unusual for the number two on the Democratic ticket to spend so much time before the general election in non-battleground states. But none of those appearances are public. All eleven of them are private donor events, expected to bring in millions of dollars for the Democratic ticket. Hosts of the events include CEOs of car dealerships, mobile payments companies, biotechnology firms, real estate brokers, and Stonyfield Farm, the organic yogurt makers.

More than attracting white working-class voters or adding an “aw shucks” persona to the ticket that will spawn a million dad jokes, the ability to reel in cash is Kaine’s actual specialty. For anyone concerned about the power of money in politics, that’s ominous news. Because to be truly cozy with big-money donors is to answer the call when they want something in return. And Kaine has shown a troubling willingness to advocate for the interests of donors whenever asked—even if those interests clash with progressive priorities.

Before he entered the Senate in 2013, Kaine served as governor of Virginia and chair of the Democratic National Committee simultaneously. In the age of Obama, as party-building responsibilities were taken away from the DNC and put into the president’s campaign arm, Organizing for America, the DNC chair position only had two roles: Speak for Democrats on TV and raise gobs of money.