Little Tim Kaine Is the Big Donors’ Best Friend

More than attracting white working-class voters or adding an “aw shucks” persona to the ticket that will spawn a million dad jokes, the ability to reel in cash is Kaine’s actual specialty. For anyone concerned about the power of money in politics, that’s ominous news. Because to be truly cozy with big-money donors is to answer the call when they want something in return. And Kaine has shown a troubling willingness to advocate for the interests of donors whenever asked—even if those interests clash with progressive priorities.

To be truly cozy with big-money donors is to answer the call when they want something in return. Tim Kaine delivers.

Before he entered the Senate in 2013, Kaine served as governor of Virginia and chair of the Democratic National Committee simultaneously. In the age of Obama, as party-building responsibilities were taken away from the DNC and put into the president’s campaign arm, Organizing for America, the DNC chair position only had two roles: Speak for Democrats on TV and raise gobs of money.

And Kaine barely ever appeared on TV; he was criticized for staying behind the scenes too much, in fact. But he sure didn’t disappoint as a money-raiser. Even while serving as governor, Kaine spent an average of three days a week on the road doing events to gin up campaign cash. It didn’t help his approval ratings in Virginia, but it paid off—at least if you you’re looking at the raw numbers. In the 2010 election cycle, when Kaine served as chair, the DNC raised $229 million, easily outpacing the Republican National Committee. (None of that mattered on Election Day, as Democrats got clobbered by the Tea Party wave.)