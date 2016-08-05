Mr. President, We Need to Talk

It had been up to the same small crew to “contain” or “manage” Trump ever since. And it was formulaic by now: At the end of each workday, as the commander-in-chief settled in for a pre-slumber marathon of shouting at cable news and Celebrity Apprentice reruns, Newt Gingrich, Rudy Giuliani, and Reince Priebus would gather around a table in the old executive office building, each nursing his own bowl of cereal and bottle of Baileys. Here they’d count down the hours before Trump fell asleep, in the hope that another intervention wouldn’t be necessary.

Nuking a Persian Gulf metropolis was no tiny thing. Reince was miffed. Rudy was slightly aroused. Newt had been dipping back into Cicero and Norman Vincent Peale.

Several times on the campaign trail, Newt had convinced himself he’d discovered a way to predict Trump’s meltdowns and stage preemptory interventions. At one point, encouraged by a large body of literature suggesting house pets can sense oncoming disasters as diverse as earthquakes and tumor-formation, he’d gone so far as to keep a pack of domesticated dogs within sniffing distance of Trump for the entirety of the general-election campaign, hoping they would react strangely when they detected an imminent new eruption. Instead, the dogs behaved the way animals that come within 100 feet of Trump have always reacted—first in fear, then violently in fits of self-preservation. This unusual phenomenon had followed Trump around and perplexed him since he was a young boy.

Newt still kicks himself a little for that; he really should have known. Rumor had it that he was a lock to replace Mike Pence as running mate until the fateful day when two of the leashes slipped from his grasp and the dogs made a beeline for Trump’s jugular.



