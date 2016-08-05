What does Donald Trump think about the new jobs report?

Trump has been banking on economic anxiety—among other anxieties!—to carry him to the White House and these numbers, when combined with Trump’s total shitshow of a campaign, suggest that the number of Americans who may be susceptible to his rhetoric may be shrinking. At the convention, Trump said “I alone can fix it” in response to, well, every single problem the country faces. But it’s hard to run on fixing a growing economy.

Still, while Gallup’s consumer confidence index may have hit a four-month high, it remains at -10. The last two jobs reports are going to be trotted out as proof that the economy is doing fine, but that’s not what you’d hear from plenty of people in the country. So the Trump campaign probably won’t change his message of economic anxiety because it’s still effective and because the Trump campaign has always been a fact-free environment. And if the jobs report does come up, Trump can just say it’s rigged.