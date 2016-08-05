How Bad Is Dinesh D’Souza’s Hillary’s America? A Conversation.

Alex: Yes! And even though the basic outline of this “secret history” is very well known, D’Souza doesn’t discover the hidden truth in, say, Ira Katznelson’s Fear Itself, or Ta-Nehisi Coates’s articles about the dark side of FDR’s housing policy. No, instead he sneaks into hidden parts of Democratic institutions. Literally. In fact he does this twice: First, he sneaks into the basement of some Democratic museum to discover the Democrats’ spooky, evil hidden history and agenda, and then he sneaks into Hillary Clinton’s “headquarters” to discover that she is a secret evil Democrat. But I’m getting ahead of myself a bit. It’s worth taking some time to pick at D’Souza’s take on American history, which is rancid and manipulative, but totally in keeping with D’Souza’s long revisionist career.

Jacob: D’Souza is basically your average Republican responding to a Rachel Maddow post on Facebook. In his view, the Republicans are the true heroes of the civil rights movement, the real social justice warriors. Democrats, once slave owners, are now the party of political correctness, and political correctness is the same thing as owning slaves. He even states, in fact, that “no Republicans owned slaves,” and while this is, of course, totally dumb and doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, it’s of a piece with the kind of blind Manichaeism Fox News is so into. You’re either with the Republicans (the good guys) or you’re with the Democrats (the bad guys).

Alex: The Republicans are heroes, yes, but only by default. They’re more or less absent from the film, as is anything remotely relevant that’s happened in the last 50 years. D’Souza can’t make any real claim that Republicans are the party of equal opportunity, because that would be insane, and even D’Souza’s “I can’t believe all this crazy stuff that I, a humble, genteel man, am learning” shtick couldn’t pull it off. In most of D’Souza’s claims, there’s a kernel of truth surround by a mountain of bullshit. For instance, the Democratic Party knows that being the defender of the welfare state and the social safety net helps it win elections. So when he reveals, ominously, that the Democrats’ dark goal is to win elections, he’s right. That’s the kind of thing political parties like to do. For D’Souza, though, the welfare state isn’t just a policy objective with electoral benefits—instead, it’s a massive social engineering policy designed to keep black people and immigrants in poor neighborhoods (which D’Souza, gleefully quoting from a passage in Obama’s memoir Dreams From My Father, keeps calling “plantations”). In D’Souza’s film, poverty is a Democrat conspiracy and it’s one on par with eugenics: Democrats are trying to prevent the propagation of non-white races. That this directly contradicts his argument that Democrats use social welfare programs to “enslave” minorities, who they need to vote for them to stay in power, is never really addressed. But it’s a point forcefully made: Speaking of plantations, there are also a lot of scenes of women being whipped in this movie—most of the things in Hillary’s America are so poorly executed that they’re funny, but the segments on slavery are reprehensible.