How the IOC Ruthlessly Protects the Olympics Brand

Ambush marketing

While the IOC’s sponsorship model favours fewer sponsors who pay more, the games continue to generate worldwide public interest. This presents an irresistible opportunity for those who either cannot afford to be official sponsors or choose not to be. It creates the potential for so-called ambush marketing. The Brand Protection Guidelines for the Rio Olympics describe this as “any intentional or unintentional attempt to create a false, unauthorised commercial association with a brand or event”.

But ambush marketing comes in at least two distinct flavours. Where it misleadingly suggests that the advertiser is officially associated with the games, it is already unlawful under existing laws. Then there are more creative attempts to indirectly evoke mega-sports events by way of a subtle, clever or potentially humorous association.

Lufthansa memorably repainted the nose cones of 40 of its aircraft as footballs during the FIFA 2006 World Cup in Germany. Unsurprisingly Emirates, the official airline sponsor, cried foul – though it was unsuccessful, as the imagery was too generic to be protected by IP laws. The IOC has been zealous in policing the use of its logos. It shut down local London cafes that used “Olympics” in their trading names during the last games and prohibited a US-based knitting network from using “Ravelympics” to describe its knitting competition.