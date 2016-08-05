How the IOC Ruthlessly Protects the Olympics Brand

The Olympic brand is an attractive proposition for sponsors, due to the global visibility and goodwill associated with the games. Multinationals pay staggering sums to join the exclusive club of official sponsors. And there is a swathe of special legislation that polices who gets to capitalise on the Olympic brand.

These laws go much further than conventional consumer protection or trade mark laws, which are designed primarily to prevent consumer confusion. In contrast, the bespoke Olympic legislation prevents any unauthorised association with the games. Critics view this as speech-restrictive thought-policing. Proponents argue that such exclusivity for sponsors is necessary. So to what extent is this specialised brand protection regime justified?

Financing the Olympics

A huge amount of the financing for the Olympics comes from its sponsors. After struggling financially in the 1970s, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) began to diversify its sources of revenue from the 1980s onwards. Most income today comes from broadcasting rights (47%) and sponsorship deals (45%), supplemented by ticket sales and merchandising revenues.

At the apex of the sponsorship pyramid is the Olympic Partners programme. For Rio 2016 these include global brands such as Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Samsung and Visa. These top tier sponsors generated US$957m for the IOC in the 2009-2012 period.