How to Achieve Olympic Tracksuit Positivity

It has become a tradition in the weeks before the Olympic Games for countries to reveal what their athletes will wear to the opening ceremony, and for the internet to then respond with snarky commentary. I get it, especially with questionable design choices over the years like blood-splattered-looking skirt and blouse (Team Hungary, 2008) or McDonald’s-inspired polo shirt and shorts (Team Spain, 2012).



As an Olympic athlete at the height of your career, you’re expected to wear the opening ceremony outfit proudly, but it must be a buzzkill when your country’s design choices miss the sartorial mark. On the other hand, when your country nails it—for example, the gradient capes worn by Japan during the 2000 Sydney opening ceremony—walking into the arena must be an even more extraordinary experience.

The opening ceremony outfit has its work cut out for it. It is each country’s first chance to say to the world: “This is who we are!” This is our heritage, our culture, and our ethos. And if that wasn’t hard enough, it needs to look good on a 4’11 90-pound gymnast and a 6’7 280-pound shot put thrower. I don’t envy the designer’s job.

Given those challenges, there’s been one opening ceremony Olympic uniform in recent history that, for me, has been especially successful—and progressive. During the 1984 summer games in Los Angeles, the 522 men and women of Team U.S.A. entered the Los Angeles Coliseum wearing red and blue unisex Levi Strauss tracksuits, red sun visors, and white sneakers. The American public had voted for the outfits based on three options. “It’s the first time ever the public has been given a chance to get involved,” said Betty Louis, director of Olympic merchandising for Levi in 1983. Democracy in action!

