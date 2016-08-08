Conservatives Are Desperate to Pretend Donald Trump Never Happened

This isn’t contingency-planning so much as the kind of prayer an atheist might resort to in an earthquake. The desperation is understandable, of course: A horrific candidate like Trump threatens not just to cost Republicans the presidency, but to precipitate a down-ballot wipeout that erases the enormous gains the party has made in off-year elections during the Obama era.

But the #NeverTrump fantasy actually runs much deeper than salvaging purple-state Senate seats. As long as these conservatives are dreaming about the

unlikely scenario in which Trump exits the race, it’s worth contemplating how rapidly these conservatives would fall back in line as loyal Republican foot soldiers if that happened—and thus how fleeting some of their own critiques of their party at the moment really are.

If Trump stays in the race, and the #NeverTrump crowd ends up costing him the presidency, they will have done a remarkable thing for the country. But the irony is that the Republicans most committed to defeating Trump are generally the most misguided or in denial about the status-quo ante in Republican politics. They’ve blamed the party for being culpable in Trump’s rise. But they want the nominee out because, despite everything that’s happened, they still believe the GOP can be entrusted with control of every branch of government.