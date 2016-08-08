The Rio Olympics is turning into Dilma Rousseff’s revenge.

Maybe this hasn’t come through on NBC’s tape-delayed infomercial of an exclusive broadcast, but the 2016 Summer Games aren’t going over too hot in Brazil. Videos of protests being quashed with rubber bullets and tear gas have gone viral. Over the weekend, police removed spectators from Olympic stadium grounds for displaying signs calling for the resignation of interim President Michel Temer.

Demonstrations were always to be expected, with Brazil hosting an unprofitable $12 billion corporate giveaway even as its economy slides into crisis. But in a country just decades removed from military dictatorship, the authoritarian nature of the crackdown—there are 85,000 security forces patrolling the streets of Rio, twice as many as in London 2012—has raised understandable concerns.