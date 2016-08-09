Ballet for Horses

As Americans, we like our horses like we like (to imagine) ourselves: heedless, powerful, selectively friendly. Modern dressage has its roots in training cavalry steeds, where obedience was paramount. The image of a horse “on the bit”—with its chin tucked in so that the forehead is perpendicular to the ground—is the image of an animal in submission. It’s the antithesis of the long, stretching neck of a horse in full gallop, and it’s the posture a horse is expected to assume for the duration of a dressage performance.

Yet it’s this dissonance between a horse’s instinctive movement and the elements of dressage that makes dressage such a triumph. A horse is a prey animal, predisposed to flight and equipped with efficient means for the same. For it to allow a human being to manipulate its movements is already a wonder. So what some may characterize as mastery over, others perceive as cooperation with; good riding is a partnership. No equestrian competitor can participate in the Olympics without the horse they’ve committed to, meaning there can be no substitutions, no changes. If the horse they’ve been admitted with becomes ill or injured, they too are out.

The increasingly self-destructive tendencies of the American id have been brought into stark relief by the rise of presidential candidate Donald Trump, a man who said on the campaign trail that legendary racehorse Secretariat “wasn’t one of the best.” (We can only imagine what he makes of dressage.) Given the election year stakes, it may be time for us to hang up our national fantasy of hopping on the back of a wild, impetuous animal to blast into easy victory. Perhaps we can consider the merits of enterprises based on give and take instead of mutual recklessness.