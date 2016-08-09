My Father, The Weightlifter

The 1976 Olympics were in Montreal, Canada, and I watched them on TV in Miami with my dad and my two brothers. I was nine years old. My dad was an astonishing athlete and an Olympics fanatic. He had competed in The Commonwealth Games in boxing, hockey, and track-and-field, but his real passion was weightlifting, and that summer we were watching to see if the great Russian lifter Vasily Alekseyev, my father’s hero, could clean and jerk 600 pounds.



Growing up, when I would leave Calgary to visit my father in Miami, the first thing we would do was go to the gym to write up a workout sheet. He kept the photocopies of those sheets until he died, scattering them around his office, in the glovebox of his car, in his workout room at home not far from his bench, and in his locker at the gym.

“Ok, son,” he’d say, sitting on the edge of the mats before we started my first workout since I’d last seen him. “You still doing two sets of fifty pushups? Or should we up that to thee sets? What are you curling now? That’s too much weight for you, son. Let’s lower that weight by twenty pounds and increase your reps. You’re benching 1.5 times your bodyweight. That’s good, but we might lighten that a bit too. There’s no hurry son. It’s better to do it properly. Come on, pay attention, Clance.”

My dad started lifting weights when he was in elementary school, and he had his photo in magazines by the time he was fifteen. He was a bodybuilder as well as a weightlifter and his favorite lift, like most other devotees of the sport, was the clean-and-jerk—the “noble lift” of weightlifting, the acme of the sport. It was a lift I wasn’t even allowed to attempt until I turned thirteen. The most he let me work with about 100 pounds—top 13 year olds these days will clean and press 250 pounds.