Are There Any Limits on Obama’s Drone War, Really?

There are many ways to bypass the letter and, even more so, the intent of the guidelines.

At that point, intelligence agencies get involved to “address issues” and commission intelligence collection plans, a practice that in other circumstances—such as with the justification for the Stellar Wind warrantless wiretapping program—has actually meant filling in any gaps to make sure the case for action is strong enough to back the conclusion already made. Only after the agency has decided the target should be killed, for example, is the agency required to assess whether capture is feasible at the time of the operation. Once the nomination has been submitted, the interagency committee assesses anew “[w]hether the individual, if captured, would likely result in the collection of valuable intelligence, notwithstanding an assessment that capture is not currently feasible.” This seems to admit that capture feasibility can change.

Moreover, an assessment of whether capture is feasible is not among the few “harmonized policies and procedures” mandated by the PPG. The Rule Book requires procedures to assess with certainty whether the target is who the agency thinks he is, and is present at the target. It also requires a procedure to make sure that no civilians will be injured. The policies and underlying procedures that receive emphasis here focus primarily on killing the right person, not capturing him if possible.

That’s all before you consider the other exceptions that eat up the rules presented in this guidance. There are several exceptions for different kinds of proxy capture, including operations in which the U.S. provides “training, funds, or equipment to enable a foreign government to capture a suspect.” The agency that wants to kill a target, whether it’s the CIA or the Pentagon, can appeal to the president directly to get her approval. Section 5 even explicitly permits lethal targeting to protect another country’s people, in what amounts to a big reservation for presidential discretion. (The U.S. has engaged in “side payment” strikes to convince foreign countries to let the U.S. to conduct its own drone strikes there.)