Team Trump’s defense of his Second Amendment remarks continues to make no sense.

Trump and his entourage have a clear approach for whenever his mouth gets them in trouble: to declare that he said something completely different, and to assert it with total boldness.

His remarks about Hillary Clinton yesterday—“And by the way, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks ... although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know”—are an instructive example. After numerous observers said it sounded like he was advocating Clinton’s potential assassination, Trump went to the one place you can always expect intellectual honesty: Sean Hannity’s TV show.