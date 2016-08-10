Is the Melania Trump documentation controversy the birther movement in reverse?

Only in this election season, where paradoxes are the norm, does it actually make sense for America’s most famous undocumented immigrant to invite its potential future first lady to clarify her journey to citizenship.

“Immigration is the least understood yet most politicized conversation in America today,” according to Jose Antonio Vargas’s Define American, which started a petition—currently with 3,040 signatories—for Trump to share “her full immigration story.”

According to her husband, she has nothing to worry about. “She has got it so documented,” he has said. So documented that, in fact, “she’s going to have a little news conference over the next couple of weeks. That’s good. I love it. I love it.”