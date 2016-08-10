Rugby Sevens’ Olympic Debut

In our final in 2002, we were ahead at half-time, somewhat to the crowd’s surprise. I remember thinking we might win the game if we could just keep the ball. We couldn’t, and we didn’t. In the second half, Emosi roused himself from whatever slumber he had fallen into, and scored five tries. I’ve never seen anybody before or since score five tries in one half of sevens.

He was short for a rugby player, maybe 5’ 9’’, with bullish thighs. But what made him different—what made people laugh when they saw him play—was his wit. To beat a defender, Emosi would almost stop running, and invite a tackler onto him. Then, at the last millisecond, he would either sidestep several feet, or, sensing the defender expecting a sidestep, dart straight on. Whatever he chose to do, you were screwed. The comedy lay in the space between where the defender thought Emosi was going to be, and where he actually was. There was no way for a lummox like me to get close to a sprite like him.

The following season, our club signed Emosi, and I had the pleasure of being his team-mate rather than his quarry. Despite watching him train, I never understood how he was able to play as he did. I imagine the experience is similar for Steph Curry’s team-mates. There is a point at which you stop trying to comprehend why an athlete is on a higher plane, and start concentrating on getting him the ball.