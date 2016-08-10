Trump tells the Secret Service (but not his supporters) that he didn’t intend to incite violence against Clinton.

The only innocuous way to interpret Trump’s comments (if we strain to be generous) is as a call to organizing. If Hillary Clinton wins, “Second Amendment people” must apply political pressure on her and senators to nominate and confirm judges who support a broad reading of the right to bear arms.

Instead we’ve been told that Trump was fantasizing about a get-out-the-vote operation (a little too late if Clinton is appointing judges), that he was just crossing a PC line (which contradicts the notion that he was merely talking about voter action), and so on.



But his preferred excuse is beside the point. What Trump has not done is say, “If you thought I was suggesting violent resistance to the results of the election, you were wrong, don’t do it!” That would’ve both ended the controversy, and, ironically, demonstrated at least some grasp of the important role careful language plays in politics. But you don’t have to think Trump went on stage intending to threaten Clinton’s life to believe he thinks letting the invitation linger is preferable to admitting error. He’s proven himself pathologically incapable of doing that time and again.

