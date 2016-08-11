Was Patty Hearst a Feminist?

In my high school psychology class, we watched a video about the 1974 Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA) kidnapping of Patricia Hearst. It wasn’t quite as popular as the video about the creation of LSD, but the Hearst movie stuck in my head. Or at least some parts of it. The class context was brainwashing, and I remember those elements: Hearst’s confinement in a closet, her drugging, her sexual assault at the hands of deranged cult leader Donald DeFreeze, her ideological programming, her flat voice on the coerced recordings. Eventually the heiress came to identify with her captors and joined them in their crime sprees, until she was captured and deprogrammed in jail.

AMERICAN HEIRESS: THE WILD SAGA OF THE KIDNAPPING, CRIMES AND TRIAL OF PATTY HEARST by Jeffrey Toobin Doubleday, 384 pp., $28.95

That’s more or less the interpretation of the Hearst case history settled on. Hearst was convicted for her part in SLA activities—the jury didn’t buy “brainwashing”—but President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence and Bill Clinton gave her a full pardon. Brainwashing and Stockholm Syndrome are now taught to high schoolers, with Hearst as example number one. But there has always been a Hearst truther contingent that believes she really became the revolutionary “Tania” and has largely evaded responsibility for her crimes.

More than 40 years after the abduction, author and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin is trying to set the record straight with American Heiress: The Wild Saga of The Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst. She was convicted, so the title doesn’t necessarily betray a particular perspective on the events, but Toobin is convinced that Hearst’s radical conversion was genuine albeit short-lived. Reading through the evidence—or even a basic accounting of the actual events—it’s hard to disagree with him. In Toobin’s story, the kidnapping was something like the most intense study abroad trip of all time.

At the time of her taking, Patricia was still the unruly 19-year-old granddaughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst. After being kicked out of a few private schools, the rebellious Patricia “made a determined play” for one of her young teachers, Steven Weed, and the two of them moved to Berkeley, California. By then her fiancé, Weed enrolled as a graduate student in philosophy at the University of California and Patricia enrolled (unenthusiastically) as an undergraduate. There’s no disputing Hearst’s situation before the SLA shows up: She was lonely, listless, vaguely suicidal, and engaged to a total fucking tool.