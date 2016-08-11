This attack ad tying John McCain to Donald Trump shows why the GOP is terrified of a down-ballot disaster.

Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, the Democrat challenging McCain for his Senate seat, is out with a new video that not only ties McCain and his repeated endorsements of “the Republican nominee” to Trump’s outlandish statements—including the recent “Second Amendment people” quasi-joke about maybe assassinating Hillary Clinton—but also to Trump’s repeated insults of McCain himself.

We get some of Trump’s greatest hits against the 2008 GOP nominee: “I just hate the way our veterans have been treated by John”; “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”; “…should be defeated in the primaries. Graduated last in his class at Annapolis—dummy!”

And lastly, we see McCain’s choked efforts to justify giving Trump control of the nuclear arsenal.