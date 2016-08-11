The Racial Politics of Track and Field

The instinct to critique when asked about the Olympics runs, I suppose, counter to the official spirit of the games. We’re supposed to focus on the bright lines of nationality, and not the haunting fractures that weaken a nation’s claim to be unified. We’re supposed to focus on the medal count, the pageantry, the identifying markers on the uniform, and the chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A…” We aren’t supposed to see the social cleavages and broken promises of our day. Whatever we are going to see in Rio, it isn’t supposed to remind us of Baltimore. Indeed, it is meant, in some fashion, to make us forget what is on the ground right here and right in front of us.

Whatever we are going to see in Rio, it isn’t supposed to remind us of Baltimore.

I think of race when I think of track and field not because so many athletes of color have done so incredibly well, but chiefly because of Tommie Smith and John Carlos, winners of the gold and bronze medals at the 1968 Olympics, who courageously stood with their fists raised in a black power salute as the Star-Spangled banner played during the awards ceremony. Theirs was an unprecedented gesture of polite defiance. And a reminder, too, of the painful reality of those fractures and broken promises, as revealed in the disconnect between those black gloves clenched tightly, those heads bowed low, and the displaced nationalism of those red, white, and blue track suits.

The Olympics wants to be seen one way. It has an argument to make and it wants us to listen. But no matter how triumphant the broadcast from Rio, no matter how dazzling the pageantry, no matter who wins, that simple, timeless protest from 1968 lingers in my memory. It makes me want to look for something else, some new reminder that, beyond the manicured green fields and pristine tracks, our nation is far, far from perfect.