Manypeoplearesaying Donald Trump invited infamous child sex predator Mark Foley to his campaign rally.





Monday: Reporters spot Seddique Mateen, the eccentric father of the Orlando nightclub shooter, sitting behind Hillary Clinton’s lectern at an event in Florida. They realize this is—at best—an uninteresting story about a poor, junior advance staffer who wanted a diverse crowd in the background of her boss’s speech, and didn’t connect the dots about who Mateen is. But it is a hallmark of modern election coverage that if journalists believe a rival campaign will pretend a non-story is a big story, then they treat it like a big story.



Tuesday: Donald Trump invites his supporters to organize an armed insurrection if Hillary Clinton wins, so, to campaign reporters’ surprise and dismay, the Seddique non-story never really breaks through.

Wednesday: Trump, now in Florida himself, and desperate to turn the page on his assassination-curious Tuesday, lays into Clinton, falsely, for intentionally seating Mateen behind her. Because, as he said, gesturing behind him, “When you get those seats, you sort of know the campaign.”