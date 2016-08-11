Manypeoplearesaying Donald Trump invited infamous child sex predator Mark Foley to his campaign rally.

Wednesday: Trump, now in Florida himself, and desperate to turn the page on his assassination-curious Tuesday, lays into Clinton, falsely, for intentionally seating Mateen behind her. Because, as he said, gesturing behind him, “When you get those seats, you sort of know the campaign.”

“How many of you people know me?” he asked, as if to prove the point. Several hands rise, but the one that pops up fastest belonged to Mark Foley, the disgraced former GOP congressman, who resigned in 2006 when the sexually explicit emails and instant messages he’d sent to underage male congressional pages came to light.

As with Mateen, the fact that Foley found his way to the seats behind Trump and reporters noticed and “gee aren’t the optics bad” isn’t a story. But in context it does deserve some attention as the most confident and mortifying own-goal in the history of politics or sports. If you told me Larry David had scripted this, I might believe it.

