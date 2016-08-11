What Turkey’s Coup Sounded Like

As an ethnomusicologist, I study distinct and often contradictory ways people make and listen to music and sound. July’s coup created a new soundscape for communities in western Turkey: sounds of violence combined with the call to prayer.

Known in Turkish as the “ezan,” this intricate, melodic recitation is a quintessential marker of daily life, inviting the devout to pray. In Muslim communities, an ezan, or “adhan” in Arabic, is heard five times daily: before dawn, at midday, in the afternoon, when the sun sets and at night. In populated urban settings in Turkey, residents will hear multiple calls projected from mosques simultaneously. Some areas in Istanbul are celebrated precisely for their ezan soundmarks, unique places or territories made meaningful by the sounds heard there. Skillful reciters respond to one another in stunning call-and-response patterns.

But for all its familiarity, few Turks had ever heard the ezan outside official times. That changed in the early hours of July 16. As members of the Turkish military sought control of the country, Turks began hearing both the ezan and the “sela” (“salat al-janazah” in Arabic)—a prayerful recitation asking forgiveness for Muslims who have died—in a cacophony that lasted hours.