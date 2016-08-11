Turns out Trump’s campaign really is full of “Second Amendment people.”

A lawsuit filed in North Carolina by a former Trump campaign staffer, Vincent Bordini, says that the campaign did nothing after then-state campaign director Earl Phillip pulled a gun on him in February of 2016. “Vincent eventually described the incident to Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski,” the suit says. “In response, the Trump Campaign neither terminated nor suspended Phillip.”

Phillip was apparently replaced as state director last week. Since this happened six months after the alleged incident, it’s likely that the personnel change was due to Trump losing his lead in the state polls.

The local CBS affiliate in Charlotte obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which tells the story of when Phillip allegedly pulled his gun on Bordini during a Jeep ride. It reads like bad Raymond Chandler: