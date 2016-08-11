Donald Trump, Gutter Journalist

Donald Trump’s suggestion that “Second Amendment people” will know how to deal with President Hillary Clinton and any judges she appoints might seem like a shocking violation of American political norms. But they do have some precedent. While it’s true that no previous presidential nominee so openly welcomed the murder of a rival for the White House, there is a genuine American tradition of assassination incitement—in the world of tabloid journalism, anyway.

Placing Trump’s comments in this context helps illuminate his bizarre presidential campaign. While Trump makes little sense as a mainstream candidate vying for office, his incendiary words are perfectly appropriate if his goal is to make a name for himself in the world of sensationalistic television, an avenue he very well may pursue with Trump TV after the election ends.

At the beginning of the 20th century, William Randolph Hearst’s name was a byword for the Yellow Press. In his papers, he pursued a relentless vendetta against President William McKinley. In early 1901, Hearst’s New York Journal carried this poem about the assassination of Governor William Goebel of Kentucky:

The bullet that pierced Goebel’s breast Can not be found in all the West; Good reason, it is speeding here To stretch McKinley on his bier. ﻿



A few months later, the Journal published an anti-McKinley editorial that argued, “If bad institutions and bad men can be got rid of only by killing, then the killing must be done.” Hearst disavowed the editorial, but when McKinley was assassinated by an anarchist in late 1901, the Hearst press was widely condemned as an instigator.