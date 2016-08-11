Donald Trump, Gutter Journalist

At the beginning of the 20th century, William Randolph Hearst’s name was a byword for the Yellow Press. In his papers, he pursued a relentless vendetta against President William McKinley. In early 1901, Hearst’s New York Journal carried this poem about the assassination of Governor William Goebel of Kentucky:

The bullet that pierced Goebel’s breast Can not be found in all the West; Good reason, it is speeding here To stretch McKinley on his bier. ﻿



A few months later, the Journal published an anti-McKinley editorial that argued, “If bad institutions and bad men can be got rid of only by killing, then the killing must be done.” Hearst disavowed the editorial, but when McKinley was assassinated by an anarchist in late 1901, the Hearst press was widely condemned as an instigator.

Later, the columnist Westbrook Pegler, now forgotten although he was the most famous right-wing journalist of the mid-20th century, got into trouble for similarly provocative words. Pegler, who worked for many years for the Hearst papers, once regretted that the 1933 assassin who tried to kill Franklin Delano Roosevelt and accidentally shot the mayor of Chicago “hit the wrong man.” In 1965, after he had been largely marginalized for his anti-Semitic tirades, Pegler wrote a column calling for the killing of Robert F. Kennedy, hoping that “some white patriot of the Southern tier will spatter [Kennedy’s] spoonful of brains in public premises before the snow flies.”