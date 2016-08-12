The GOP’s New Delusion: Hillary Would Be Losing Badly to Any Other Republican

But their shared thesis itself is, at best, a deeply underdeveloped one. Clinton may have lost an election against a different candidate; she’s by no means guaranteed to win this one. But to assume it was Republicans’ to lose, you must first blind yourself to quantitative facts and strong assumptions about our politics that weaken the idea fatally. Yes, Trump is a uniquely bad candidate. But for reasons internal and external to their party, this election was never going to be a cinch for the GOP. To believe otherwise is to ignore the root causes of the party’s current illness.



The bases of the Clinton-should-be-losing argument are simple: She’s very unpopular for a major party candidate; it is historically difficult for one party to win three consecutive presidential elections; and in head-to-head polls taken during primary season, Clinton fared poorly against more traditional candidates like John Kasich and Marco Rubio.

It’s not that these observations are inaccurate. But they lack the persuasive power to demonstrate that Clinton would be getting slaughtered if she hadn’t lucked out and drawn Trump as her opponent. As data points, they support the argument that she would be facing a much more challenging race—and would be likelier to lose—if she were running against someone competent and well liked. But they aren’t sufficient to justify the certainty we’re seeing that she’d be losing handily to any other candidate.

After all, part of the reason other Republicans polled better than Trump against Clinton is that they themselves were losing, and as such were spared the scrutiny and negative attention that Clinton has endured for 25 years. Moreover, just four years ago, a competent candidate advanced the generic conservative agenda that Kasich and most non-Trump Republicans ran on this year; but the voters rejected Mitt Romney. These vulnerabilities (whether they belonged to Kasich or Rubio or anyone else) would’ve been held up against Clinton’s just as Trump’s have, and any gap that existed at the end of the primary would have narrowed.