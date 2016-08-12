Beyond Zika: How Congress Is Flirting With Medical Disaster

In June, Democrats blocked a $1.1 billion Zika bill when Republican lawmakers tacked on a host of unrelated provisions. Now, few resources have been allocated to fighting the disease. In April, the administration identified $589 million that could be spent on Zika, including up to $510 million of existing resources that had been approved to fight Ebola, according to a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Thursday, the White House announced it would shift an additional $81 million from existing programs. Some states, like Florida, have also been using their own funds.

But the political stalemate on new spending has hampered the medical community’s response. Public health officials can’t buy the materials they need, while, in labs across the country, research has been delayed. Last week, Sylvia Burwell, the secretary of Health and Human Services, wrote to the chairs of the appropriations committees that government agencies, including the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the CDC, would soon exhaust their resources to fight Zika. The CDC, she noted in the letter, will not be able to implement necessary mosquito control programs. “Without additional funding as requested in the president’s request for an emergency supplemental, our nation’s ability to effectively respond to Zika will be impaired,” she wrote.

At the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), for example, a lack of funds means that promising vaccine work may be delayed. Director Anthony Fauci has begun testing a number of possible vaccines in small, phase one trials. But “unless we get new money from the Congress soon, mid-to-late August,” he says, the agency won’t be able to roll out preparations for a larger trial in Latin and Central America. The agency needs money soon if it wants to staff the clinics, recruit participants, and meet its goal of producing a vaccine by 2018. The impact may not be felt right away, he says, but it will have “a deleterious effect for the long-range future.”