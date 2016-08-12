Beyond Zika: How Congress Is Flirting With Medical Disaster

When Harris County, Texas, recorded its first case of Zika in January, Dr. Umair Shah, the executive director of the state’s public health authority, began to put together a response team. He brought together epidemiologists, doctors, and communications specialists. He upgraded laboratories to improve testing and tracking, and set up educational efforts to teach children about mosquitoes. He and his team were proactive, he says, expecting that the virus would eventually start being transmitted locally. But while his fears have been confirmed, his efforts haven’t received financial support from the government. As a result, his colleagues are feeling spread thin. “Our team is tired,” he says. “We need dollars from the federal system today. Mosquito season is now.”

The number of confirmed cases of Zika in U.S. territories has risen to nearly 7,500, and the virus has been found in every state. If caught by pregnant women, it can result in serious birth defects, most notably microcephaly. (Two cases of Zika-related microcephaly—a condition in which a newborn’s head is abnormally small—have been reported in Texas; one of those infants died this week.) But those fighting the disease are suffering the consequences of a congressional squabble over Planned Parenthood and Confederate flags. That, in turn, has exposed gaps in the U.S.’s ability to contain outbreaks of any kind, raising the possibility that we’re one medical crisis away from an even more serious disaster.

In June, Democrats blocked a $1.1 billion Zika bill when Republican lawmakers tacked on a host of unrelated provisions. Now, few resources have been allocated to fighting the disease. In April, the administration identified $589 million that could be spent on Zika, including up to $510 million of existing resources that had been approved to fight Ebola, according to a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Thursday, the White House announced it would shift an additional $81 million from existing programs. Some states, like Florida, have also been using their own funds.

But the political stalemate on new spending has hampered the medical community’s response. Public health officials can’t buy the materials they need, while, in labs across the country, research has been delayed. Last week, Sylvia Burwell, the secretary of Health and Human Services, wrote to the chairs of the appropriations committees that government agencies, including the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the CDC, would soon exhaust their resources to fight Zika. The CDC, she noted in the letter, will not be able to implement necessary mosquito control programs. “Without additional funding as requested in the president’s request for an emergency supplemental, our nation’s ability to effectively respond to Zika will be impaired,” she wrote.