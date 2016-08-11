You are using an outdated browser.
Donald Trump is trying to hand the Mormon vote to Hillary Clinton.

The Republican nominee spoke Thursday in Florida to a right-wing evangelical Christian group, the American Renewal Project, and couldn’t help but take a dig at another state and a demographic of voters with whom he’s slipping.

“You’ve gotta get your people out to vote. And especially in those states where we’re represented,” Trump said. “I’m having a tremendous problem in Utah. Utah’s a different place. I don’t know—is anybody here from Utah?”

[Silence.]

“I mean, it’s—I didn’t think so.”

[Laughter.]

Of course, the kind of evangelicals who would show up to this event might not be very friendly to Mormons.

When he’s doing poorly in places that Republicans are supposed to win, Trump’s answer is to rip on those voters as a bunch of rubes. In doing so today, he only helped Hillary Clinton’s bold pitch to the Beehive State.

Eric Kleefeld

Eric Kleefeld is a freelancer writer in New York. His work has appeared in Talking Points Memo, The Week, National Memo, and elsewhere.

