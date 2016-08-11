Donald Trump is trying to hand the Mormon vote to Hillary Clinton.

The Republican nominee spoke Thursday in Florida to a right-wing evangelical Christian group, the American Renewal Project, and couldn’t help but take a dig at another state and a demographic of voters with whom he’s slipping.



“You’ve gotta get your people out to vote. And especially in those states where we’re represented,” Trump said. “I’m having a tremendous problem in Utah. Utah’s a different place. I don’t know—is anybody here from Utah?”

[Silence.]