Pakistan’s Boxing Triumph

In September 1988, Pakistan sent a boxer named Hussain Shah to the Olympics in Seoul. Barely literate and living in a shanty in Lyari, one of Karachi’s most fetid slums, he was not expected to win. He had been practicing his sport in dimly lit clubs with naked light bulbs, and lacked high-tech or even new equipment. Shah had shown promise, winning the gold in the South Asian games at the age of 23 the year before. But the Olympics were a different prospect. The event brings athletes from rich countries, who have entire teams of coaches and the very best gear—a difficult set of opponents to go up against.



The semi-final round of the middle-weight boxing division was held on September 29, 1988. Shah beat boxers from Mexico and Hungary on his way there. For this match, he was up against Canadian Egerton Marcus, both men achingly close to glory. Shah fought hard but he did not win that fight. He did however win his matchup for the bronze medal. For millions of Pakistanis, including kids like me, it was a moment of near unprecedented glory. For the first time since 1960, a Pakistani athlete made it to the medal podium in an individual sport. When Shah returned to Karachi following the games, a near homeless man from a slum had become a national hero.