Mitch McConnell is saying it is time to panic.

McConnell did not mention Trump as being a drag on Republican down-ballot races, but he chided Trump’s campaign tactics. The Kentucky senator said he hopes Trump “settles down and follows the script.”

…

McConnell warned that if Republicans lose their grip on the Senate after the November election, their ability “to impact judicial appointments will be considerably diminished.”

Sounds like a signal to donors to start opening their wallets for congressional races. But this sure is a far cry from McConnell’s bold remarks last month at the Republican convention: “And on that sad day when we lost Justice Scalia, I made another pledge: that Obama would not fill this seat—that honor will go to Donald Trump next year.”