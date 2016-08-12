This election is shaping up to be a bloodbath for Donald Trump.

The new round of NBC News/Marist polls show Hillary Clinton on track to sweep some of the closest swing states from the last two elections:

Colorado: Clinton 41, Trump 29, Johnson 15, Stein 6.

Florida: Clinton 41, Trump 36, Johnson 9, Stein 4.

North Carolina: Clinton 45, Trump 36, Johnson 9, Stein 2.

Virginia: Clinton 43, Trump 31, Johnson 12, Stein 5.

The usual caveats apply: Clinton’s lead in North Carolina, in particular, is much higher than RCP’s average. And anything can happen between now and November.

But it is notable that President Obama’s approval ratings are pretty strong in these states: 53 percent in Colorado, 49 percent in Florida, 50 percent in North Carolina, and 52 percent in Virginia. With a popular outgoing president, a competent successor waiting in the wings, and a totally toxic Republican opponent, this is shaping up to be a Democratic year.