This election is shaping up to be a bloodbath for Donald Trump.

The new round of NBC News/Marist polls show Hillary Clinton on track to sweep some of the closest swing states from the last two elections:

Colorado: Clinton 41, Trump 29, Johnson 15, Stein 6.

Florida: Clinton 41, Trump 36, Johnson 9, Stein 4.

North Carolina: Clinton 45, Trump 36, Johnson 9, Stein 2.

Virginia: Clinton 43, Trump 31, Johnson 12, Stein 5.

The usual caveats apply: Clinton’s lead in North Carolina, in particular, is much higher than RCP’s average. And anything can happen between now and November.