Donald Trump can’t shake the suspicion that his camp has been infiltrated by the Kremlin.

Last night, The New York Times reported that anti-corruption investigators in Ukraine found records of $12.7 million in cash payments, previously undisclosed, to Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, by the defunct pro-Russia political party of Viktor Yanukovych. It is yet another data point for criticisms that Trump himself is being unduly influenced by the Kremlin and its allies. Manafort has flat-out denied the report’s claims, saying the idea that he accepted cash payments is “unfounded, silly, and nonsensical.”

There has been speculation that this could spell trouble for Manafort, particularly when former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski tweeted the link and the headline without any further comment.