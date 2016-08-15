Training Good Doctors Starts With the Liberal Arts

From working with underserved populations in tribal nations and inner cities in the U.S., to participation with collaborative HIV/tuberculosis training and treatment programs in Tanzania, these experiential programs teach students the critical importance of social determinants of health. They learn that, nationally or internationally, the greatest problems in “health” do not arise from either malaria or atherosclerosis. They arise from the impact of upstream causes such as poverty, malnutrition and lack of access to high-quality education.

Assimilating these social, political, environmental and economic factors into health care delivery has been widely acknowledged by both governments and high-profile nonprofit organizations, such as The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ashoka.

So too, the arts and humanities have long been infused into the medical school curricula. At the turn of the 20th century, Abraham Flexner, called the father of modern medical education, acknowledged the essential nature of ethics and the humanities to the practice of medicine, and the liberal arts more broadly have historically been foundational to medical education.