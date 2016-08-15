Training Good Doctors Starts With the Liberal Arts

Hospital rankings were released Aug. 2 by U.S. News & World Report. Of the top 20, almost every single hospital is affiliated with a medical school. These big academic medical centers treat a large share of our nation’s sickest patients.

Yet academic medical centers across the nation are reeling from economic pressures and questioning one of their core tenets: that institutions of higher education have medical schools because they bring revenue and prestige.

That was true for decades. In recent years, however, this assumption has been challenged. Academic medical centers have faced a financial double whammy: shrinking “clinical margins” from changes imposed by the Affordable Care Act and a generally flat research budget from federal granting agencies such as the National Institutes of Health.

In response, medical schools and their teaching hospitals, including Berkeley, Harvard, Michigan, Southern Illinois, Vanderbilt, Wayne State, Yeshiva and our home institution, Dartmouth, have turned to significant restructuring to rein in budgets. Some have done so to stave off the threat of closure.