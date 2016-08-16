If Trump Is Going Down, He’s Taking the GOP With Him

He is in a position to wreck retribution on the party, destroying it from within if he feels betrayed.

From Trump’s point of view, the RNC jilting him would be seen as not just treason but also theft, since the party is raising money with his name. As Politico notes, “Trump himself declared Thursday that he’s doing more to boost the RNC’s coffers than the campaign is doing for him, and warned that he might back out of the joint fundraising arrangement.”

If he feels that the RNC is his enemy, and furthermore that he’s bound to lose, the Samson Option becomes viable. We got a glimpse of what the Samson Option would look like earlier in the campaign when Trump’s relationship with Republicans was fraying and he talked about withholding primary endorsements from Paul Ryan and John McCain. Of course, Trump and the RNC patched up their differences and he gave his endorsement anyway. But there’s nothing to stop Trump from repeating the exercise on a grand scale in the general election. If the Republican Party isn’t doing anything for him, why shouldn’t he tell his supporters not to vote GOP down-ballot?

In his final political act, Trump could combine self-defeat with defeat of the GOP as a whole, opening up all the party’s divisive wounds on the very eve of the election. The GOP’s betrayal would make it easier for him to say that the loss wasn’t his fault, instead caused by the very party that let him down and that he had to fight against. By falling out with the Republicans, Trump can lay the groundwork for a stabbed-in-the-back myth that will allow him to salvage his pride in defeat.

One ostensible flaw with the Samson analogy is that the Philistines were Samson’s enemies while the Republicans are part of Trump’s own party. But this misunderstands Trump’s relationship with the Republicans. From the start he’s been at war with the very party he now leads. He was happiest during the primaries when he was insulting Republican stalwarts like Jeb Bush. It’s striking that, although his foe is supposedly Hillary Clinton, he still seems most gleeful when talking about his victories over his Republican rivals, an aspect of his unlikely presidential campaign that he keeps returning to even though his task is now to unify the party.