New documents show that members of ISIS don’t know squat about Islam.

The Associated Press has analyzed over 3,000 questionnaires filled out by ISIS recruits. And it turns out that this supposedly fundamentalist Islamic army is full of people who don’t know anything about the religion.

Recruits were asked to rank their knowledge of Islamic law on a scale of one to three. Seventy percent had the lowest score, or only “basic” knowledge of Sharia, while 24 percent had “intermediate” knowledge, and just 5 percent were “advanced.”