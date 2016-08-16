The Trump campaign is suggesting Hillary Clinton is too close to Vladimir Putin—no, really.

The Trump team has issued a press release headlined: CLINTON’S CLOSE TIES TO PUTIN DESERVE SCRUTINY. This strange accusation supports the theory of Tony Schwartz, who ghostwrote Trump’s The Art of the Deal, that Trump often engages in projection. As Schwartz once tweeted, “Something I saw early on w/ Trump: most negative things he says about others are actually describing him.”

Given this habit of projection, we can expect future press releases like these from the Trump campaign:

CLINTON’S FOREIGN POLICY IS A BIZARRE MISHMASH OF ANTI-INTERVENTIONISM AND BELIGERENCE