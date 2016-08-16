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Jeet Heer/

The Trump campaign is suggesting Hillary Clinton is too close to Vladimir Putin—no, really.

Mikhail Metzel/Getty Images

The Trump team has issued a press release headlined: CLINTON’S CLOSE TIES TO PUTIN DESERVE SCRUTINY. This strange accusation supports the theory of Tony Schwartz, who ghostwrote Trump’s The Art of the Deal, that Trump often engages in projection. As Schwartz once tweeted, “Something I saw early on w/ Trump: most negative things he says about others are actually describing him.”

Given this habit of projection, we can expect future press releases like these from the Trump campaign:

CLINTON’S FOREIGN POLICY IS A BIZARRE MISHMASH OF ANTI-INTERVENTIONISM AND BELIGERENCE

CLINTON’S RACIST COMMENTS ABOUT MUSLIMS SHOULD BE CONDEMNED

CLINTON OFTEN ENGAGES IN CHILDISH NAME-CALLING

CLINTON’S SEXUAL COMMENTS ABOUT HER DAUGHTER ARE HIGHLY DISTURBING

CLINTON IS A LOUD, ANGRY MAN WITH SMALL HANDS, A HAIR WEAVE, AND AN ORANGE TAN

Jeet Heer

Jeet Heer is a national affairs correspondent for The Nation and former staff writer for The New Republic.

Read More:
Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Election 2016, Politics, Vladimir Putin